Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly not spoken to one another for two years. Photo / Jon Super, WPA Pool, Getty Images
Prince Harry has denied claims that he announced his upcoming trip to Canada in a bid to upstage his older brother Prince William, as sources suggest celebrity support for the Sussexes is waning.
William began a five-day visit to Brazil on Monday, participating in engagements throughout the week, includingthe Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today.
As William arrived in Brazil, Harry announced that he would be travelling to Canada for Remembrance Sunday. The timing attracted criticism from royal watchers, who alleged the move was yet another dig in the brothers’ ongoing feud.
A statement from the Sussex team claimed the timing clash was because Harry was “not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the royal family”.
“It means, therefore, that the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales.”
The team said plans for the Canada trip had been in place for almost a year, but could not be announced until now as a safety precaution.
Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter had previously told CNN the move was “inevitable if not predictable”, pointing to previous occasions on which Harry released news during his brother’s important royal visits.
Though Harry recently reconnected with his estranged father, King Charles III, it is believed he and William have not spoken to one another for two years.