Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly not spoken to one another for two years. Photo / Jon Super, WPA Pool, Getty Images

Prince Harry has denied claims that he announced his upcoming trip to Canada in a bid to upstage his older brother Prince William, as sources suggest celebrity support for the Sussexes is waning.

William began a five-day visit to Brazil on Monday, participating in engagements throughout the week, including the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro today.

As William arrived in Brazil, Harry announced that he would be travelling to Canada for Remembrance Sunday. The timing attracted criticism from royal watchers, who alleged the move was yet another dig in the brothers’ ongoing feud.

A statement from the Sussex team claimed the timing clash was because Harry was “not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the royal family”.

“It means, therefore, that the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales.”