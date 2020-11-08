Prince Harry 'deeply saddened' as Buckingham Palace refuses his Remembrance Sunday request

Prince Harry has reportedly been banned from sending a wreath for Remembrance Day. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has reportedly been banned from having a wreath laid at a cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in the UK, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex, who was in the British armed forces for 10 years, sent a personal request to Buckingham Palace to have the wreath laid, but was refused as he'd left royal duties in March, reports The Times.

It's thought that the Queen was not informed of the request or its refusal, which has "deeply saddened" Harry.

He spoke about the importance of Remembrance Sunday on a military podcast airing in honour of the event.

On the Declassified podcast, he called the day "a moment for respect and for hope".

"The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour. It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today," he said.

In the past, Harry marked the day by visiting the Cenotaph and Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.

Prince Andrew is also not expected to attend the ceremony.

Buckingham Palace would not comment on whether Harry's request had been refused, and the duke's own representatives have been contacted for comment.

And during the podcast, Harry spoke about his experiences in the armed forces, describing his relationship with veterans as "like meeting an old mate".

Harry served in the British armed forces for ten years. Photo / Getty Images

"I wear the poppy to recognise all those who have served; the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn't," he said.

"The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn't come home.

"I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family.

"These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph."

The Duke of Sussex established the Invictus Games in 2014 for injured, sick or wounded armed service personnel and veterans from around the word to participate in sporting events.

Remembrance Sunday services this year have been affected by the pandemic, with a full lockdown in place in England and restrictions throughout the UK.

Harry, who now lives in the US with Meghan and their son Archie, went on to say, "Even when we can't all be together, we always remember together."