Prince Harry has decided not to attend his grandfather's memorial at the end of the month. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry will not return to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial later this month.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently based in the US, has made the decision not to return to the UK for his late grandfather's service of thanksgiving and there are concerns his absence will add to what is an already strained relationship with his family.

The Daily Mail has reported a spokesperson for the Duke declined to comment on why he will not attend the memorial but stated he hopes "to visit the Queen as soon as possible."

The memorial is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29 and will include a congregation of family, friends, dignitaries and charity representatives that the Duke of Edinburgh was associated with.

Prince Harry was last in the UK in July last year when he and his brother, Prince William unveiled their mother, Princess Diana's statue, it was the first time the brothers had been together since April when Prince Philip passed away.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke's decision comes after widespread speculation he would not be in attendance after his recent legal proceedings against the UK Government and their refusal to let him personally pay for police protection when he and his family visit Britain.

The Sussexes lost tax-payer-funded police protection after stepping down as working royals before moving to the United States in 2020, claiming their decision was due to "unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media."

In a recent court hearing, lawyers for Prince Harry said that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.

Saying he wants to be able to pay for the protection as his private security team in the US doesn't have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information.

Meanwhile the British Government hit back with their lawyer, Robert Palmer stating that the Duke's claim was "unarguable and unmeritorious".

A decision is yet to be made by the court.