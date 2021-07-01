Diana memorial statue: Prince Harry and Prince William reunite for unveiling

Prince Harry and Prince William almost look as though they've buried the hatchet, putting on a united front to celebrate their late mother's 60th birthday early Friday (NZT).
The feuding brothers smiled and laughed with each other as they arrived together at Kensington Palace, looking to be in high spirits as they greeted a small number of guests at the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue.
Read More
- 'Happy heavenly 60th': World remembers Princess Diana on her 60th birthday - NZ Herald
- Everything you need to know about Princess Diana's statue and its unveiling - NZ Herald
- Princess Diana memorial: Kate Middleton's absence from launch 'telling on so many levels' - NZ ...
- Princess Diana legacy lingers as fans mark late royal's 60th birthday - NZ Herald
It was an emotional day for the family of Diana - who died in 1997 - with her beloved sons releasing a rare joint statement shortly after the ceremony.
"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," it read.
"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."
The bronze statue, made by Ian Rank-Broadley, depicts Diana with her arms around two children with another little boy following behind.
The statue towered over the brothers as they revealed it to the world surrounded by 4000 of her favourite flowers.
Beneath the commissioned piece, a project which the brothers had been working on since 2017, a plaque reads: "These are the units to measure the worth of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?"
Prince Charles was not present at the ceremony, which was changed to a "private event" instead of the large celebration to mark Diana's life as originally intended.
The move to scale back the unveiling was largely due to bad blood between the brothers and Harry's determination to control media coverage - it was only broadcast after it was over and the Duke of Sussex was leaving.
Harry and William happy and carefree
Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had clapped his hands with excitement and was seen joking around with his uncle and Diana's brother Earl Spencer and her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, greeting both his aunts with big kisses.
Moments later, William was heard asking "ready?" before they both pulled back the sheet covering the statue they commissioned four years ago. They then stood back together to admire the work.
They continued chatting amongst themselves and with guests, appearing animated and jovial, even seeming to tease each other like the good old days at one point.
At one point Harry yelled across the garden with his hands cupped around his mouth and laughed uproariously as he larked around. William was the more serious of the two throughout the short ceremony after 18 months of barely talking to his younger sibling since he moved to the US.
Harry then made a sharp exit - leaving Kensington Palace after just 90 minutes - despite arriving just 15 minutes before the ceremony began.
It is not known if he was heading back to Frogmore Cottage, where he may be meeting his grandmother the Queen who has just returned to Windsor for the annual horse show after a tour of Scotland. There was also speculation he might also head to Heathrow to jet back to LA to be with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.
The ceremony was a far cry from the last time they reunited at their grandfather's funeral, at which they reportedly argued, and Prince Harry received an icy reception from some family members.
William and Harry's ease with Diana's siblings didn't go unnoticed on social media, with royal fans quick to point out how happy they all seemed.
Harry and William's rare statement
Shortly after the intimate gathering, the brothers released a joint statement via the Kensington Royal Twitter page.
"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," it read.
"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.
"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," they concluded, before signing off from "Prince William and Prince Harry".
The grounds outside Kensington Palace were abuzz as members of the public awaited the moment.
According to the Sun, Prince Harry was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the back of a Land Rover earlier to meet his brother at Kensington Palace. He was then pictured standing shoulder-to-shoulder with William once he arrived.
Meanwhile, Diana's brother and sisters arrived on foot.
The trio walked through the crowds, stopping to look at tributes to their sister.