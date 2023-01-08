Prince Harry has revealed in a string of media appearances he wants tp reconcile with with his family. AP

Prince Harry has publicly spoken about his infamous 2012 trip to Las Vegas for the first time in his soon-to-be released memoir Spare.

Recalling the trip where he was photographed naked while playing billiards, Daily Mail has reported the prince has candidly written about drunken moments during the controversial holiday.

Harry, who was 27 at the time, writes that his day in the US city started with a breakfast of Bloody Marys – a tomato and vodka based drink – in the swimming pool before things became messy.

Throughout the day the Duke of Sussex claims he became so drunk he tried to get a tattoo of Botswana on his foot but the act was swiftly stopped by his friends who he said “promised to hold me down, knock me out, whatever it took” to prevent it.

In regards to how he ended up naked, Harry – who was dating actress Cressida Bonas at the time - invited “four or five women who worked at the hotel to join us, along with two women they’d met at the blackjack tables”.

A photo of Prince Harry naked in Las Vegas was leaked to the media. Photo / The Sun

Despite saying the women “looked dodgy” Harry said he agreed to play strip billiards with them which is how he ended up in a compromising position with another woman. It has never been revealed who the woman in the photo is.

Photos of the incident were leaked to a US media outlet with the prince saying King Charles was “gentle” on him but he still felt a large sense of shame and said it was hard “to draw a clean breath”.

Explaining the reason for the trip and his consequential actions, the prince said he wanted to “seize the day” as he had recently seen a traumatic incident where a polo player tumbled and almost died.

He said the incident brought back memories of something that happened with Charles when Harry was a child.

This is one of many shocking revelations Harry has written about in his memoir and comes after he lifted the lid on the time he lost his innocence to an older woman behind a “very busy pub”.

In a leaked extract reported by The Sun Harry writes that the experience in a field behind the pub was “humiliating” and said since it happened in a public place, “no doubt someone had seen us”.

At the time of the intimate moment, Harry was also suspected of taking cocaine, which resulted in a visit from one of the royal family’s bodyguards, Marko. The security personnel visited the Prince at his school. Harry said he believes it was because the family had heard about the one-night stand.

Prince Harry's memoir was released early in Spain. Photo / AP

Harry said Marko took him to a cafeteria in the city centre and had a “sombre look” on his face as he told the young Prince he was sent to “find out the truth”.

Harry reportedly writes: “I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion.”

However, it was later revealed to Harry that the bodyguard had been sent because King Charles’ press office heard the Prince had been taking illegal substances which Harry said was “all lies” at the time but admits in his memoir that he did in fact take cocaine at 17 to “make himself feel different”.

Harry’s explosive memoir is due to be released in New Zealand on January 11.