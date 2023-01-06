Prince Harry makes an explosive claim he was attacked by brother Prince William in his new memoir 'Spare'. AP

Prince Harry has said Princess Diana gave him a message after she died through a woman with “powers” who told him he was living the life his mother wanted for him.

In his new book, Spare, he says the individual told him that “your mother is with you right now” and surprised him by describing an incident involving his son, Archie, that her spirit had witnessed.

Prince Harry says that for the first decade after Diana died he told himself she had “disappeared”, and finally accepted she was gone after retracing her final journey, driving through the Alma tunnel in Paris at the same speed at which her car was travelling when it crashed.

His memoir has gone on sale in Spain, where the Telegraph bought a Spanish language version.

Diana, the Princess of Wales holds Prince Harry while royal families posed for photographers at the Royal Palace, in Majorca, Spain in 1987. Photo / AP

Prince Harry, now 38, was 12 when his mother was killed in 1997 after a Mercedes in which she was a passenger crashed into a pillar in the underpass in the French capital.

In his book, he writes at length about the effect of her death on him, saying he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and a form of psychosis as a result of her loss. He even suggests Diana led him to his wife, Meghan, whom he married in 2018.

He said the meeting happened after his son, Archie, was born in 2019, although he does not give an exact date or location or name the woman he consulted.

Referring to the woman only as someone who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, he says she was recommended by trusted friends, and that he “felt an energy around her” when they sat down together.

He says the woman told him: “Your mother is with you” and he replied: “I know, I’ve felt that of late.” He says the woman said Diana was with him “right now”, which made him well up with tears and his neck grow warm.

Prince Harry claims the woman said his mother gave him the message: “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

He later explained how he retraced his mother’s final journey in 2007 in an attempt to understand what had happened.

Harry's memoirs have caused a huge stir. Photo / Getty Images

He was in Paris for the Rugby World Cup and had been given a chauffeured car by the organisers.

On his first night there, he asked the driver to take him to the Alma tunnel, where Diana died with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, in a Mercedes driven by a Ritz Hotel employee who had been drinking.

Prince Harry recounts that he told the driver to go through the tunnel at 105km/h – the speed at which the Mercedes had been travelling when it crashed into a pillar halfway through the tunnel, according to a police report. The speed limit in the tunnel at the time of Diana’s death was 50km/h.

He writes that he had always imagined the tunnel to be a dangerous piece of road on which drivers would have to pay close attention, “but it was just a tunnel, short and without major complexity”.

He decided it had been “a terrible idea” to drive through the tunnel at speed, but adds that it was the moment when all doubt about her fate disappeared. “‘She is dead,’ I thought. My God, she has truly gone forever,” he writes.