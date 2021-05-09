Prince Harry and Prince William to give separate speeches at Diana's memorial

Prince Harry and Prince William will each make their own speeches at Diana's memorial. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William will each make their own speeches at Diana's memorial. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William will make separate speeches when their mother Diana's statue is unveiled, revealing the rift between the brothers is still ongoing.

Harry, 36, will stand alongside his older brother, 39, when a new memorial to Princess Diana is revealed in July, the Sun reports.

But in a telltale sign that their feud is not yet healed, there will be no joint speech at the event.

The ceremony to be held at Kensington Palace is the result of a long-term project between the brothers, who originally fell out after Harry made the decision to quit working as a senior royal.

When the brothers reunited for the first time at Prince Philip's funeral last month, hopes were high for an improved relationship between them.

A royal source claimed, "They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

"There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now.

"The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses.

"You might have thought they'd go for a joint statement and speech but that's not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

"It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won't present a united front."

The memorial statue will be revealed to the world on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter, is expected to remain in the US instead of attending the memorial unveiling. The Queen is also unlikely to attend.

Another source claimed, "She feels this is William and Harry's event and would not want to overshadow them."

Kensington Palace did not respond to requests for comment.