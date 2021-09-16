Prince Harry and Meghan's Time magazine cover sparks memes and mixed reactions

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video features Prince Harry juggling. Video / Archwell

It's likely not the reaction the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for.

Prince Harry and Meghan are cover stars for Time magazine after being named on the magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people. However the photoshoot for the cover immediately sparked memes and negative reactions from several social media users.

Among the bizarre reactions included the suggestion Prince Harry looked like he was posing as Meghan's hairstylist. Prince Harry wears a black suit, next to Meghan who stands slightly in front of him in a white suit.

The outfits were styled by Nina and Clare Hallworth, who have worked for a number of celebrity clients, including Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt.

Meghan also makes a subtle nod to Princess Diana according to The Independent. She appears to be wearing a gold Cartier Tank Francaise watch that belonged to the late Princess of Wales.

"Terrible retouching job. They look CGI," noted one person.

Another said: "Jesus I thought this was a parody account with a clearly photoshopped creepy cover. Then I noticed the blue tick. Wow has @TIME fallen. Hard."

"Who approved this shot?! Is he standing? Is he sitting? Is he holding on to her shoulder so he doesn't fall? Why would you make such lovely looking people look like this?"

This picture shows the decline of the English monarchy better than Elizabeth II's entire reign. https://t.co/CSya3J594P — Phil McClure 🎶 (@mcclure_phil) September 15, 2021

he’s posed like her hairstylist skskks giving @/slayedbyharry https://t.co/2BzSphqLBI — luna💙 (@lunaluvvy) September 15, 2021

This cover is giving me... pic.twitter.com/gV1lDTYaf0 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 15, 2021

However there were some who celebrated the cover:

Great photo. Harry and Meghan are a couple from the British Royal Family that will find a way to make a unique contribution more than they would have actually staying a member of “the firm” as they call it #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/hMwKVol4So — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) September 15, 2021

"It's the glow for me … This is what peace and happiness does," another wrote.

One of the biggest critics of the Sussexes, Piers Morgan, of course weighed in and opted for a series of laughing emojis:

José Andrés, a chef and the founder of World Central Kitchen, penned the piece explaining the couple's influence.

"Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young Duke and Duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.

"They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need — offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean," Andrés wrote.