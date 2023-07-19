The Hollywood writers' strike is said to be affecting Harry and Meghan's plans for future Netflix productions. Photo / AP

The Hollywood writers' strike is said to be affecting Harry and Meghan's plans for future Netflix productions. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly finding it “tough” to move forward with their future projects for Netflix amid the Hollywood writers’ strike.

The Sussexes released their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan last December – the first product of the US$100 million (NZ$160m) deal they signed with the streamer in 2020, soon after they left their roles as working royals.

After the success of the show, they soon released Live to Lead, about global leaders who have battled for social justice.

The couple are reportedly in talks to create another documentary for the streamer about humanitarian issues in South Africa, which will see them visit local communities.

But a source close to the couple has told The Telegraph it was proving “tough” to proceed with any more projects due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Countless stars from the likes of Bob Odenkirk to Hilary Duff and Kevin Bacon have joined their fellow actors and writers to protest in what’s become the biggest industry strike in 60 years.

Strikes took place yesterday outside big Los Angeles studios, from Warner Bros to Netflix, Paramount and Disney – though two were forced to end early because of the hot weather.

Harry & Meghan gave an insight into the couple's life as a family with their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Netflix

Strike action began on Friday last week, when negotiations between actors’ union Sag-Aftra (Screen Actor’s Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Arists) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed.

Around 160,000 actors are taking part in the strike throughout the US, joining 11,500 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members who walked out on May 2.

It’s the first time both unions have gone on strike since 1960, when former US president Ronald Reagan was president of Sag-Aftra.

Harry and Meghan’s next Netflix project is just one of countless productions disrupted by the strike action.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a trailer for their documentary. Photo / Netflix

The Sussexes have not yet officially announced what the new series will be about, but the Sunday Mirror has speculated that it could feature the couple helping to build homes in the communities they visit and will be a joint effort from Netflix and the Archewell Foundation.

A source told the outlet that cameras would follow Meghan and Harry “as they visit compounds and share medical education”.

They added that Meghan was “particularly keen to share information about giving birth safely with the women she meets”.

But a report from Page Six has claimed the new documentary could be a solo project for Harry, who could follow in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana and her humanitarian work in Africa.