Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about the “hypocrisy” following the release of their Netflix series.

The couple resigned from royal life in 2020 claiming they wanted a “quieter life” with Meghan later telling Oprah in their bombshell 2021 interview, “everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic”.

“We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

Now, with the first three episodes of their docuseries being released, their claims of wanting privacy are being challenged.

The bombshell docuseries includes dozens of photos and videos of themselves and their children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1 with royal experts and fans calling the couple out for hypocrisy.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix doco includes several never-before-seen photos of their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Netflix

Speaking to Metro, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, “What I would say is that for a couple that has always been incredibly protective over their privacy, the way they openly share intimate photographs, text messages and videos it is extraordinary.

“It is the opposite of what they have been asking for.”

The backlash has resulted in the couple’s spokesperson, Ashley Hanson, speaking to the New York Times where she said the narrative is “entirely untrue” and slammed the media for making it up.

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

Harry and Meghan in another never-before-seen photo. Photo / Netflix

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

The couple’s plea for privacy will likely be challenged again in January when Harry’s memoir Spare is released.

It comes after news Prince William is “utterly furious” with his brother as the docuseries shares controversial footage from their mother, Prince Diana’s, Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

William said earlier this year the footage should “never be aired again” with sources telling Daily Mirror he was under the impression his brother agreed with him.

Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir for BBC Panorama. Photo / Getty Images

“Harry has blatantly gone against his wishes with the Panorama footage. It shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp. William will be rightly furious about it,” a source told the news outlet.

“He couldn’t have been clearer and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on. It shows the gulf between them couldn’t be wider.”

The royal family are yet to comment on the docuseries and it’s thought if any comment is released it will be after the final three episodes are released next week on December 15 or even after the release of Harry’s memoir.