Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will inherit royal titles when Prince Charles becomes king

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

Archie and Lilibet could inherit royal titles in the future.

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly still become prince and princess once Prince Charles becomes king.

Currently, only the great-grandchildren of the monarch go by prince or princess. But when Charles becomes king, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana have the option to have royal titles.

In a report by People Magazine, the managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little explained why and said the Sussexes may not wish for their children to have royal titles.

"As the grandchildren of the Sovereign, they have the right to be upgraded to the style of His or Her Royal Highness. But that begs a question of whether Harry and Meghan want that," Little said.

Archie and Lilibet could inherit royal titles in the future. Photo / AP

Since the Sussexes no longer have royal titles, they may not want their children to have HRH titles either.

"Do they prefer what [Prince] Edward and Sophie have, and not have their children as Their Royal Highnesses with a view to them leading relatively normal lives?" Little added.

And a constitutional expert says the rules are in place to streamline the number of royal titles, in line with a decree by King George V in 1917. The Queen amended the decree in 2012 so all of William's children would be princesses and princes, not just the eldest child.

"Queen Victoria had nine children who were all princes and princesses, and then they had children and so forth, and George V took the view … that something needed to be done to tidy up the situation," Bob Morris from the Constitution Unit at University College London told Fox News.

Harry and Meghan mentioned there were conversations about whether Archie would have a royal title after he was born in their bombshell interview with Oprah. Meghan says she was concerned about Archie's safety when he was born, and wanted him to be protected.

"They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan told Oprah.

She said ultimately it was not their decision to make and wanted Archie to make the call when he is older about wanting to inherit the secondary Sussex title and dukedom.

"Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles good and bad ... that is their birthright to then make a choice about."