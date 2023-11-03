Meghan and Harry with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted trick-or-treating with their children on October 31 for Halloween.

The Sussexes were seen celebrating the holiday with their little ones, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in the local Montecito area, where they live in California.

A neighbour managed to snap a picture of the family of four while they were knocking on people’s doors to ask for lollies, reports Page Six.

Archie was seen wearing a scary skeleton costume while holding on to his dad’s hand, with his pumpkin-shaped bucket filled with treats in the other.

Meanwhile, Meghan carried little Lilibet, who donned a big puffy pink costume for the holiday, on her hip.

While the children had dressed to impress for the occasion, Harry and Meghan didn’t appear to be wearing any elaborate Halloween costumes. The pair both sported jeans, T-shirts, sneakers and hats.

Trick or Treat. Harry and Meghan enjoy Halloween with their kids. Wonder how much candy Archie and Lilibet were able to collect



#Harry#Meghan#Royal#Sussexroyal pic.twitter.com/N9nRU2o42m — DAILY DIARIES FRIDAY (@Squad_sussex96) November 1, 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are big fans of Halloween, with the pair famously celebrating the holiday with other members of the royal family back when they started dating in 2016.

Meghan recounted the Halloween bash with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, which took place just before the Sussexes’ relationship went public, in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which hit screens last December.

“[Harry] said, ‘Well, if it’s gonna come out tomorrow, let’s go and have fun tonight!’” Meghan revealed in the show. “We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know.”

Meghan went on to say that they wore Halloween costumes that concealed their faces, with Harry donning a bandanna and goggles.

“You borrowed a great costume. And we were like, ‘Well, this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun in the world,’” Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry shared never-before-seen pictures of themselves partying with Eugenie in their Netflix special. Photo / Netflix

The couple took a selfie with Eugenie and Brooksbank on the night to remember their milestone Halloween celebration.

And even when they had children, Harry and Meghan continued to celebrate the spooky holiday.

In 2021, Meghan revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that, for Halloween, she dressed Archie in a dinosaur costume and Lilibet in a skunk costume as Flower from Bambi.

“The kids were just not into it at all,” Meghan giggled at the time, adding, “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes.”

Prince Harry made the headlines in 2005 with the news that he arrived at a friend's birthday party dressed in a Nazi outfit just a fortnight before the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The Prince was fiercely criticised for his actions and apologised for his choice of costume. Photo / Getty Images

However, Halloween also has some bad memories for the royals, after Harry was slammed for dressing up as a Nazi soldier at a costume party in 2005.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards,” the prince wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare.

His dad, then-Prince Charles, forced Harry to educate himself after the incident by visiting Poland’s Nazi death camp Auschwitz, watching the movie Schindler’s List and sitting down with a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor.

“I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from that,” Harry wrote.

Harry also alleged in his autobiography that Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to dress as a Nazi to the party.

A representative for Harry and Meghan did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.