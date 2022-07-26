The Queen reportedly left the Californian based royals off her summer vacation invite list. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's annual summer break at Balmoral has begun, but some of the royal family will not be joining her.

Previous reports claimed the Queen's Balmoral staff had been briefed to expect a full list of royals but the New York Post has now revealed some members of the family didn't receive an invitation.

Multiple sources have since confirmed to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4, will join the Queen but Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will not make the trip.

The Californian-based royals reportedly did not receive an invitation to the Queen's Scottish estate this summer and, as such will spend the rest of the warmer months in the US as they prepare for the release of Harry's highly anticipated memoir.

While the exact release date for the memoir is still unknown, a source told the Sun, "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It's done and out of Harry's hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children visited the UK to celebrate Her Majesty's historic Platinum Jubilee in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left of the Balmoral invite list. Photo / Getty Images

The trip marked the first time the couple's youngest child visited the UK and the first time she met her namesake and great-grandmother, the Queen.

Daily Mail reported Prince Harry and Meghan took their children to Windsor for a visit soon after they arrived in the UK.

The occasion would no doubt have been special for the family as Archie, 3, has not seen his great-grandmother since he was only months old, and the family of four haven't been together in the UK since 2020.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William did not spend any alone time together at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Page Six reported the Sussexes invited the Cambridges to their daughter, Lilibet's first birthday, but the family did not attend because of a royal engagement in Cardiff.

The brothers continue to navigate their fractured relationship after Prince Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family.

A royal insider told the publication: "Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards".