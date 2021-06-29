Prince Harry admits his 'sheer temper' has contributed to feud with William, but Meghan won't back down

Time will tell if Prince Harry and Prince William can mend their feud, but Thursday's ceremony in honour of their late mother, is a great time to start. Photo / Getty Images

A royal historian has come forward claiming that Prince Harry is willing to admit that his "sheer temper" played a part in the rift between him and his brother, William and sister-in-law, Kate.

The estranged brothers will meet for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral on Thursday, when they both attend the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

The statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will mark what would have been her 60th birthday and will reside in the garden at Kensington Palace. Photo / Getty Images

In a video message to winners of this year's Diana Award, Harry, 36, said of the statue unveiling:



"Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum's 60th birthday," he said. "And she would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others."

He added: "Never be afraid to do what's right. Stand up for what you believe in and trust that when you live by truth and in service to others, people will see that, just as they did with my mum."

According to the Sun, British author Robert Lacey believes that Harry is the only party in the feud that may be ready to admit fault and try to mend fences. Lacey told Newsweek that he predicts that an olive branch may not be well received by William and Kate.

"On one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue," he said.

"It should surely be possible for both sides to say the past is in the past. It's very regrettable that Meghan doesn't withdraw just a little.

"Why can't she say it was the pressure? 'I was getting used to this incredibly complicated system, I was just pregnant, I couldn't sleep' …'Perhaps in retrospect I went over the top about it'."

Hopefully some time together, without the influence of their spouses, will lead to some healing discussions between the brothers. At the very least it seems that the rift will be left at the door, with royal sources claiming that the brothers plan to call a truce to their feud in order to focus on paying tribute to their mother on Thursday.

William and Harry are said to be putting their differences aside in order to pay tribue to their late mother on Thursday, when her statue is unveiled. Photo / Getty Images

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey said of the brother's reunion: "I think there's an expectation that publicly, the brothers will appear to be on the same side.

"But I think we're overstating it if we think that one event can somehow bring them together."

Harry arrived in London on Saturday and was taken straight to Frogmore Cottage to isolate prior to Thursday's ceremony. Within half an hour of his flight touching down the Queen was spotted driving herself over to visit Harry.

"It is quite something. No sooner had Harry been driven from Heathrow to Frogmore Cottage the Queen was on her way down," a source told the Sun.

Hopefully William will follow the Queen's example and show Harry the affection, forgiveness and acceptance he is so clearly looking for.