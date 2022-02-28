The Duchess of Cambridge and her son, Prince George shared a cheeky interaction at the Six Nations Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George quipped that he's not tackled his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in a game of rugby yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their 8-year-old son at Twickenham Stadium for the Six Nations Championships on Saturday, February 26.

Prince William and Catherine attended the game as part of their roles as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union, respectively. And while speaking with rugby officials, Catherine revealed her eldest child has been playing the sport and "has all the kit", to which George hilariously responded: "But I haven't tackled you yet!"

The duchess then laughed: "Yes you have!"

Prince William said at the press conference: "We're excited. It's just so good to be back, it's been quite weird watching games, and football, without the fans."

Prince George refused to reveal which team he was supporting, prompting his father to reveal that his wife is "quite into it, I'm trying to stay out of it".

Lieutenant Commander Kirsty Marlor of the Rugby Football Union later told reporters: "I get the impression he's yet to choose a team. I asked him which position he plays but I don't think he's got one yet. It is such an honour to have them all here today supporting the teams and a fantastic surprise to see George. The duchess was talking about how

interested she is in the community game, which is so great to hear."

England beat Wales 23-19.

Ahead of their visit to Twickenham, an insider claimed Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, are "famously competitive with each other and this will be no different - probably even more so now that they have an invested interest in the outcome of the game".

The duchess - who also has Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with the future king - took over from Prince Harry as the new figurehead for the Rugby Football Union last month.