Prince George is said to have been thrilled by UK pop star Craig David's outfit for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George is said to have been thrilled by UK pop star Craig David's outfit for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George “went crazy” for Craig David’s blue sequinned outfit at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert earlier this year, David has revealed.

Nine-year-old George joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis - at the musical extravaganza - which was held outside Buckingham Palace in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now the 7 Days hitmaker has revealed his costume was a particular hit with the youngster.

Craig David performs during the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, in June. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking during a forthcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, David said: “Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing.’

”My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.’“

The 41-year-old singer met William during a soiree inside Buckingham Palace after the concert and he felt very proud to introduce his mother to the prince and his wife Catherine.

He added: “That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment.”

David praised William as “super down-to-earth” and said he thinks the prince and his brother, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, are giving the monarchy a ”different tone”.

He said: “It’s almost like seeing him and seeing Harry and seeing the next generation coming through, I feel it’s giving a different tone to the royal family.”

The Fill Me In hitmaker is also a fan of King Charles, who took the throne in September following the death of his mother.

He said: “I’m an ambassador of the Prince’s Trust.

”He is another one. He’s a stand-up guy. Whenever I met him, it’s not the pretence of what could come with being a royal.

”He’s very down-to-earth and he is very much an advocate for, ‘How can we help the young children?’”