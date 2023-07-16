Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their parents to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court. Photo / Getty

Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their parents to watch Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court. Photo / Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte “eagerly watched” the men’s final at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

The two young royals, aged 9 and 8, tagged along with their parents Prince William and Princess Kate, appearing in the royal box for the dramatic match.

Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court. Photo / AP

While George wore a smart navy suit and a blue striped tie, Charlotte wore a blue patterned dress, matching their dad’s blue shirt and grey blazer, while Kate matched the green grass in an emerald ensemble.

But one member of the family was missing - young Prince Louis, 5, who was left at home.

Speaking to Wimbledon’s Young People and Families Coordinator Ella Ottaway, Kate revealed that it was Charlotte’s first time at Wimbledon while “George came last year”.

“They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte, you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring, haven’t you?” she said, adding that her youngest, Prince Louis, was “very upset he wasn’t coming today”.

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut, while it was Prince George's second time attending. Photo / AP

When the royals arrived at Wimbledon, the four met with British servicemen and women, tournament staff, and ball girls and ball boys. George and Charlotte even received souvenir bags.

And the young royals showed their excitement with their reactions to the match as they took their seats in Centre Court to watch Djokovic try for his eighth Wimbledon title against the US Open champion Alcaraz, 20.

Kate chats with Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles match at Wimbledon. Photo / AP

The royals weren’t the only high-profile guests at the tournament - actors Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Ian McKellen, Emma Watson, Rachel Weisz, Idris Elba, Hugh Jackman, Lily James and Tom Hiddleston also made an appearance, among others. Cliff Richard, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas were a few of the musical artists who attended.

The first set proved to be an easy victory for Djokovic, but Alcaraz quickly recovered and won the second set in a tiebreaker before beating the 23-time grand slam winner in the third.

Djokovic took an extended break before the fourth set began, managing to take just one set before Alcaraz claimed victory in the decider as well as his second grand slam title.

The Princess of Wales then presented Alcaraz with the coveted trophy.