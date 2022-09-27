He may be second in line to the throne but Prince George gets treated the same as any other student. Photo / Getty Images

He is second in line to the throne but Prince George gets treated the same as any other student.

Like most children his age, the 9-year old enjoys swapping jokes and teasing his classmates but unlike most kids, he had a unique response to his peers.

A new book has claimed the future King delivered a sassy comeback to a fellow student when they tussled on the school playground.

The incident is said to have occurred at the young royal's former school Thomas' Battersea in south London, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

According to journalist and author Katie Nicholl, the Prince replied to his peers with the line, "My dad will be king so you better watch out", when they were messing about on the playground one day.

In her book The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Nicholl wrote, "They [Prince William and Princess Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line, 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'."

George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were this month pictured hand-in-hand with their parents for their orientation day at the elite Lambrook School in Berkshire, west London.

The milestone also marked Louis' first day at school after graduating from nursery school.

The young royals were welcomed by headmaster Jonathan Perry at the front gate, the Sun reported.

Asked if they were excited, they all replied in unison, "Yes".

The siblings were then shown to their classrooms to meet their teachers and classmates, while William and Kate mingled with other parents.