Prince Charles was summoned to Prince Philip's hospital bed to discuss future of Royal Family

Prince Philip asked Prince Charles to come to his bedside to discuss the future of the royal family, the Queen's ex-press secretary has claimed. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Philip had requested Prince Charles to come and visit him at his bedside table in hospital to discuss the future of the royal family, an insider has claimed.

Dickie Arbiter, the Queen's former press secretary, said Philip would have "requested" his son to visit the King Edward VII Hospital last week.

Arbiter, who served Queen Elizabeth from 1988 to 2000, indicated Prince Philip is worried about the family's future as the 99-year-old nears the end of his life.

Prince Philip has now been in hospital for 13 days, his longest-ever stay as he continues treatment for an infection.

Buckingham Palace last week said the prince was "comfortable" and "responding" to medical help.

Arbiter told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat yesterday: "I think it was at the request of the duke that the Prince of Wales visited.

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor.

"But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'one day you are going to be the leading man of the family'."

Prince Charles was seen leaving the hospital with a tear in his eye.

It is understood Prince Charles hadn't seen his father since before Christmas due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At the time of Philip's admission to hospital, the Palace did not disclose the reason, but then said this Tuesday he was being treated for an infection.

His son Prince Edward said earlier this week Philip was "a lot better" but "looking forward to getting out" with the royal family keeping their "fingers crossed".

Prince Edward said his father was a little frustrated at remaining in hospital.

"He's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed," Edward told Sky News' royal correspondent.

Philip in 2013 after leaving hospital after 11 days following an abdomen operation. Photo / AP

Asked whether Philip, who turns 100 in June, was frustrated to be in hospital, Edward laughed and replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I've been passing them on. It's fantastic, thank you."