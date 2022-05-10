Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reads the Queen's speech in the House of Lords Chamber.

Prince Charles has delivered the Queen's speech in British parliament after his 96-year-old mother was forced to pull out of yet another key public engagement.

But the future king was roundly mocked on social media as snippets of the speech circulated online, which showed him promising that the government would "ease the cost of living for families" – all while sat on a golden, jewel-encrusted throne inside the House of Lords.

Many online couldn't resist a few digs at the Prince over the stark contrast between his speech and his setting:

i simply would have made this announcement from any other room, wearing any other outfit https://t.co/2u1XNn6Vj5 — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) May 10, 2022

Note to self. Do not give “cost of living” update while sitting on solid gold throne. https://t.co/rvhGu89xNO — Paddy Andrews (@PaddyAMetis) May 10, 2022

The government's top priority is to "help ease the cost-of-living for families," with a promise to "level up opportunity in all parts of the country"



Says Prince Charles, surrounded by enough gold to end poverty for most the world.



They are trolling us!pic.twitter.com/E59OA1R1aF — The Plymothian (@plymouthian) May 10, 2022

Prince Charles sitting on a throne surrounded by Gold and jewels...Delivering a speech on the cost of living crisis 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8YaGNZjyc8 — Paul Henderson (@Hoopforlife1967) May 10, 2022

Gotta love the irony of Prince Charles feigning concern about the cost of living, while decked out in more gold than Flavor Flav at the Pimp of the Year awards pic.twitter.com/VirBplUoDz — We're Werewolves Not Swearwolves (@punka1977) May 10, 2022

Had to turn off the news. I cannot watch an old man, draped in gold finery, reading nonsense about the ‘UK’s success’ and tackling a cost of living crisis that he can scarcely understand the theory of let alone experience. It’s 2022, this anachronistic mess must end. — Blue Rose Code (@BlueRoseCode) May 10, 2022

As he sits on his gold throne next to a hat made of precious jewels, English Prince Charles adorned with bogus medals talks about how his government will solve the cost of living crisis.



Meanwhile, thousands of his subjects are forced to use food banks.#AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/PZJQiKZyl5 — Graham Sanders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@gramatter) May 10, 2022

"Her Majesty's Government's priority is to grow and strengthen the economy and help ease the cost of living for families," Charles said in the speech.

"Her Majesty's Government will level up opportunity in all parts of the country and support more people into work."

The Queen's speech to parliament is traditionally penned by the government and is used to outline the Prime Minister's plans for the country, meaning Charles would have had no actual input in the content of the speech.

The Prime Minister's office was later forced to defend the speech amid criticism that it did not outline any specific measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis in Britain.

"The public understand that we've already acted to address some of the immediate challenges," the Prime Minister's official spokesman told the Sun.

"The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are very upfront that no government could address all of these global pressures that we're seeing.

"The Queen's speech, the bills we're bringing forward, focus on boosting economic growth across the country to create the conditions for more people to have high-wage, high-skilled jobs, so dealing with the medium to long-term issues, that's what is a sustainable solution to ease the burden of families and businesses."

Others online pointed out another odd royal extravagance that was on show during Charles' visit to parliament: the Queen's crown was also in attendance, driven there in its own car to sit on a cushion beside Prince Charles to represent the Queen in her absence.

"If anyone was still under the illusion we were a normal country, we just sent an expensive hat to parliament in its own car so Prince Charles could tell our politicians they can crack on," quipped CNBC reporter Elliott Smith on Twitter.

The Sun reported that the Queen made the tough decision not to attend because of her ongoing difficulties walking.