Prince Charles has hailed the birth of his fifth grandchild Lilibet

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

The first in line to the British throne was visiting the UK's BMW Mini factory in Oxford yesterday when he beamed about the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new arrival.

Discussing the importance of innovation in technology that is sustainable and will safeguard the planet for future generations, the 72-year-old royal said during his visit to the site: "The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, England, last month. Photo / AP

"Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren."

The Prince of Wales breaking his silence on the birth of Lilibet - who is a younger sibling to the couple's 2-year-old son Archie - comes after The Royal Family said they were "delighted" by their baby news in a joint statement from Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Prince Charles, Patron of The Almshouse Association, celebrates the Association's 75th anniversary last month during a visit to the Coventry Church Municipal Charities Bond's Hospital. Photo / AP

Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, his father and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, and his brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Lilibet - who arrived on Friday - is named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

A spokesperson said of their choice of moniker for their second child: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."