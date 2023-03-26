Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Supplied

Royal fans were left scratching their heads after Prince Archie’s official profile mysteriously vanished from the palace’s website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s profile strangely went missing from the royal family’s official website yesterday, sparking concern from fans.

The page includes some important details about the prince, including his birthday and tweets from the King and Queen Consort welcoming him on his arrival. There were also pictures of a baby Archie meeting his great-grandmother the late Queen in his mother’s arms.

Prince Archie's profile on the royal website usually looks like this. Photo / Supplied

The website was also recently updated to include the titles prince and princess for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

However, royal fans became worried after this page was suddenly no longer visible, with the page instead reading: “The requested page could not be found”, the Daily Mirror reports. Other profiles on the website were still fully functioning, including those for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan’s pages also remained intact, while their daughter Lilibet does not yet have a dedicated web page. Thankfully, Archie’s royal profile has since been restored.

Archie and Lilibet became a prince and princess when their grandfather Charles ascended to the throne following the death of the Queen.

Royal fans grew concerned after the page seemingly vanished. Photo / Supplied

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Under royal protocol, the children of a son of the monarch are traditionally given the title of prince or princess.

However, it was unclear whether Harry and Meghan wished for their children to have royal titles following their own decision to cease being working royals.

Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland celebrate Archie's birthday. Photo / Netflix

That all changed when 21-month-old Lilibet was referred to as a princess in a statement announcing she had been christened. The christening took place in California, but Charles, Camilla, William and Kate did not attend.

The Sussexes’ daughter was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana in their statement about her christening.

It’s understood that she will still be called Lilibet under most circumstances, and it will be up to her how she wishes people to refer to her when she is older.

Under rules set out by King George V in 1917, the children of the son of a sovereign are automatically prince and princess. That meant that Archie and Lilibet were not due to become prince and princess until their grandfather Charles became king.

But Meghan insinuated during the couple’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not given a title because of his race.

Some of the most explosive claims in the interview include Meghan’s declining mental health and the palace’s refusal to help, allegations that concerns were raised about baby Archie’s skin colour by a family member, and the decision to deny Archie the title of prince – and the security and protection that comes with it.

Buckingham Palace responded to these claims in a brief statement from the Queen, 24 hours after the interview went to air.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement reads.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”