Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declared it is Archie and Lilibet’s “birthright” to use their Prince and Princess titles.

In a new statement defending the decision to use the children’s royal titles, the Sussexes said the matter had been “settled for some time” with King Charles.

Under royal protocol, the grandchildren of the monarch are traditionally given the title of prince of princess.

However, it was unclear whether Harry and Meghan wished for their children to have royal titles following their own decision to cease being working royals.

That all changed when 21-month-old Lilibet was referred to as a princess in a statement announcing she had been christened.

Princess Lilibet Diana, Harry and Meghan's daughter, was christened in Los Angeles. Photo / Misan Harriman

A spokesman for the Sussexes said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

“This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Archie and Lilibet’s titles have not been changed on the royal website six months on from the Queen’s death.

They are currently referred to as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, William and Kate’s titles - and those of their children - were swiftly changed from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles took the throne.

The Sussexes’ daughter was referred to as “Princess Lilibet Diana” in the statement about her christening.

It’s understood that she will still be called “Lilibet” under most circumstances, and it will be up to her how she wishes people to refer to her when she is older.

Under rules set out by King George V in 1917, the children of the son of a sovereign are automatically prince and princess.

That meant that Archie and Lilibet were not due to become prince and princess until their grandfather Charles became king.

But Meghan bizarrely claimed during the couple’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey that Archie - who was born during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign - was not given a title because of his race.

A spokesman for the royal pair confirmed on Wendesday that Lilibet’s christening took place last week.

“Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a statement said.

The young princess was not actually christened by the “Archbishop of Los Angeles”. That title is reserved for the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, José Horacio Gómez.

Rather, Lilibet’s religious service was performed by the Bishop of Los Angeles John Taylor who heads the far smaller Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, part of the Anglican Communion.

People magazine was told that the ceremony was an “intimate gathering”, albeit reportedly with a 10-person gospel choir that flew in from Atlanta.

The 20-30 guests included Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather, actor and entrepreneur Tyler Perry.

There was an “afternoon of food and dancing,” said People, which included “Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister”.