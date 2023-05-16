Royal experts have speculated the King’s decision not to invite Fergie to his coronation was in part due to her status as a former royal as well as Charles seeing her as an “embarrassment” to the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Royal experts have speculated the King’s decision not to invite Fergie to his coronation was in part due to her status as a former royal as well as Charles seeing her as an “embarrassment” to the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

It appears Meghan Markle isn’t the only member of the royal family to pick up a podcast mic.

Taking to Twitter, Sarah Ferguson has revealed she is launching her very own podcast that she will co-host with the founder and owner of the UK’s First News, Sarah Jane Thomson.

The former wife of Prince Andrew wrote in a tweet, “It’s about time we spilled the tea … our brand new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah is out next week.”

The Sun has reported the podcast is being made with producers Viral Tribe and will discuss “the highs and lows of everyday life”.

It’s about time we spilled the tea… our brand new podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah” is out next week on all streaming platforms. Subscribe now at the link in my bio. 🫖#TeaTalksPodcast #SpillTheTea #Podcast #Podcasts #TeaTalksPod pic.twitter.com/b8kvlHHnOb — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@SarahTheDuchess) May 15, 2023

In a description for the podcast, fans have been told the hosts will “learn about themselves, each other and give their take on some of the biggest and strangest stories from around the world”.

The description continues, “No topic is off the table. No biscuit will remain undunked.”

Fergie isn’t the only member of the family to start a podcast. Meghan released 10 episodes of Archetypes last year, while Mike Tindall regularly shares royal gossip on his podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby.

Prince William has also appeared on a podcast, Climate of Change, where he spoke to Cate Blanchett this year.

The podcast announcement comes after King Charles made the decision not to invite Fergie to his historic coronation that took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with the reason being her status as an “embarrassment” to the family.

Daily Mail reported the 63-year-old Duchess of York was snubbed from the coronation guest list despite the fact that her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and ex-husband all attended.

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie travel along The Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Photo / AP

Speaking to the UK news outlet, royal experts speculated the King’s decision not to invite Fergie was in part due to her status as a former royal as well as Charles seeing her as an “embarrassment” to the royal family.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Tom Bower said the Duchess had chosen to exclude herself because of her previous “conduct” and insisted her presence at the coronation would “provoke critical comment which Charles doesn’t need”.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also weighed in on the matter, praising Charles for his “extremely wise” decision to exclude her. The expert said while speaking to Mail Online she is and has been an “embarrassment to the royal family for many years”.

“Time and again she gives embarrassing interviews, there seems no end to it,” he said. “There are times when a dignified silence is required which she seems incapable of.”

Fergie has had many moments over the years that have come as an embarrassment to the royal family, including being caught in compromising positions with her financial adviser John Bryan during a holiday in St Tropez.

Another frowned-upon moment came in 2010 when she apologised after being secretly recorded offering to sell access to Prince Andrew in exchange for £500,000 ($1 million).