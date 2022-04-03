Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser. Video / MSNBC

Prince Andrew seems to have made a misstep on social media.

The disgraced Duke of York took over his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's Instagram account to share his experience in the Falklands War - but made an awkward blunder that led to the posts being quickly deleted.

Andrew wrote more than 700 words about his experience in the Falklands, where he flew missions as a Sea King helicopter pilot 40 years ago.

His reflections took up three posts on Sarah Ferguson's account.

Beneath the most recent post, it read "written by HRH The Duke of York" - but the "HRH" was swiftly deleted.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles in January, and he also gave up his HRH title and status amid the fallout in his civil sexual abuse case.

At the time, it was understood that Prince Andrew would no longer be using the title of His Royal Highness in any capacity.

Virginia Giuffre was at the time suing him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's embarrassing mistake was quickly deleted from Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

In the first of his posts, Sarah Ferguson wrote: "I asked Andrew this morning for his reflections on the anniversary of his sailing from Portsmouth to the Falkland Islands 40 years ago."

His account begins: "As I sit here at my desk on this cold crisp spring morning thinking back to April 1982 I've tried to think what was going through my mind as we sailed out of Portsmouth lining the flight deck of HMS INVINCIBLE."

The 62-year-old went on to reflect that he had returned from war "a changed man".

"I put away childish things and false bravado and returned a man full in the knowledge of human frailty and suffering.

"My reflection makes me think even harder and pray even more fervently for those in conflict today, for those family's (sic) torn apart by the horrors they have witnessed.

"And, i'm (sic) afraid to say, that the historical perspective my short war has taught me is this – war is failure to keep peace; war is failure of human judgement; war is failure to recognise we need to seek permission to understand another persons perspective or reality, whether or not we agree or disagree with that perspective or reality."