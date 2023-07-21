New court documents have shed light on Andrew's close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

New court documents have revealed that Prince Andrew met with Jeffrey Epstein while the convicted paedophile was under house arrest.

It has come to light that the disgraced royal, 63, visited Epstein in Florida in June 2010 after an email sent from the tycoon to his banker was uncovered, reading: “Andrew just sat next to me at dinner.”

The email goes against claims made by the Duke of York in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019. Andrew affirmed he had only met with the convicted paedophile in December 2010, reports The Sun.

In the Newsnight interview, the disgraced Duke told Emily Maitlis he had travelled to New York to break off his friendship with Epstein and didn’t mention any other times that he had made contact with him.

After serving a 13-month sentence in prison in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution, Epstein was released on house arrest. Andrew said he only met with Epstein in December 2010 to end their friendship.

Prince Andrew snapped spending time in Florida with Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

However, new court documents show that the royal also met with Epstein at his Florida residence earlier in the year, reports The Mirror.

A civil case brought by the US Virgin Islands Government against JP Morgan in New York produced the revealing documents.

They brought a series of emails to light between Epstein and former JP Morgan boss Jes Staley, which allegedly reveal how Andrew was an intermediary between the two.

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting his trial for sex trafficking. Photo / Getty Images

The Florida police department began their investigation into Epstein in 2006, prior to him being incarcerated for soliciting an underaged girl for prostitution.

In 2019, the convicted sex offender was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting his trial for sex trafficking.



