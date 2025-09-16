The royal family attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

The royal family gathered to mourn the late Duchess of Kent today, marking a rare public appearance for Prince Andrew.

He was pictured with King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, at the Westminster Cathedral service.

The Independent reports William “stared straight ahead” when the 65-year-old spoke to him, while the King is said to have exchanged some brief words with his brother.

It was a rare appearance for the Duke of York, who has stepped out of the public eye after a disastrous television interview linking him to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II stripped her beloved second son of his military titles and patronages that same year.