While he has continued to attend family outings, Prince Andrew is no longer a working member of the firm.
The disgraced royal arrived at the mass with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, whom he has remained close with since their divorce.
Reports suggest the Duke of York may be further implicated in the ongoing Epstein saga as emails between the pair are being reviewed by United States Congress.
The family of Virginia Giuffre, a key whistleblower of Epstein’s abuse, recently called for the Prince to be formally investigated, the BBC reports.
Giuffre died in April this year in a suspected suicide.
Prince Andrew settled out of court with Giuffre after she alleged he sexually assaulted her three times in the early 2000s.
Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, was the oldest living royal before she died on September 4 aged 92.
A devout Catholic, the Duchess has made British history as the first royal to have a Roman Catholic funeral.
The Queen was not in attendance at the historic service due to a bout of acute sinusitis, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.
The spokesperson said her “thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family”.
With US President Donald Trump set to arrive on Wednesday, her absence has fuelled speculation about whether Camilla will be well enough to attend this week’s formal engagements.