Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Kate Middleton has stepped out in a breathtaking green gown for a royal gala in the Unites States.

The Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.

In keeping with the environmental theme for the celebration, the 41-year-old mother of three walked the green carpet in a fitted, neon gown from Solace London, which retails for A$678 ($718).

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo / AP

For the Princess of Wales, it was easy being green. Photo / Getty Images

Kate accessorised her look with an iconic matching emerald choker that previously belonged to the late Princess Diana, and drop earrings, while styling her hair in loose waves.

The couple are wrapping up their first US tour in eight years, with their most recent outing for the Prince William-founded Earthshot Prize, which rewards five winners each year who contribute to environmentalism.

The duo appeared close as they attended the final event as part of their US tour. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, William met with US President Joe Biden to discuss tackling climate change, while Kate hosted a solo appearance at Boston’s prestigious Harvard University.

It comes as William and Kate’s US tour was shrouded by the trailer release for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s looming Netflix documentary.

To make matters worse, a photo of the Wales’ featured in the 59-second preview, which showed Meghan breaking down in tears multiple times before cutting to a particularly icy photo of William and Kate.

The moment left one British TV host utterly speechless.

“Did anyone else notice the snide dig at William and Kate? ‘Evil Kate! Evil Kate! [But] Meghan stood proud anyway’,” GB News reporter Patrick Christys said, mockingly. “It does make Kate look evil, doesn’t it?”

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries trailer was released by Netflix on Friday. Photo / Netflix

A royal insider told New York Post on Saturday they were baffled about the inclusion of the photo.

“I honestly don’t know why Kate is in there. She has absolutely nothing to do with anything,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the report also claims the Sussexes will make bullying allegations in the six-part series, which is expected to be released on Netflix on December 9.

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said.



