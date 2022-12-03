Kate Middleton has stepped out in a breathtaking green gown for a royal gala in the Unites States.
The Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday.
In keeping with the environmental theme for the celebration, the 41-year-old mother of three walked the green carpet in a fitted, neon gown from Solace London, which retails for A$678 ($718).
Kate accessorised her look with an iconic matching emerald choker that previously belonged to the late Princess Diana, and drop earrings, while styling her hair in loose waves.
The couple are wrapping up their first US tour in eight years, with their most recent outing for the Prince William-founded Earthshot Prize, which rewards five winners each year who contribute to environmentalism.
Earlier in the day, William met with US President Joe Biden to discuss tackling climate change, while Kate hosted a solo appearance at Boston’s prestigious Harvard University.
It comes as William and Kate’s US tour was shrouded by the trailer release for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s looming Netflix documentary.
To make matters worse, a photo of the Wales’ featured in the 59-second preview, which showed Meghan breaking down in tears multiple times before cutting to a particularly icy photo of William and Kate.
The moment left one British TV host utterly speechless.
“Did anyone else notice the snide dig at William and Kate? ‘Evil Kate! Evil Kate! [But] Meghan stood proud anyway’,” GB News reporter Patrick Christys said, mockingly. “It does make Kate look evil, doesn’t it?”
A royal insider told New York Post on Saturday they were baffled about the inclusion of the photo.
“I honestly don’t know why Kate is in there. She has absolutely nothing to do with anything,” the source said.
Meanwhile, the report also claims the Sussexes will make bullying allegations in the six-part series, which is expected to be released on Netflix on December 9.
“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one source said.