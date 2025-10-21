Advertisement
Ponsonby’s Crack Chicken shuts after 8 months, to reopen as Honeymoon Avenue

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Albert Cho and a dish from Crack Chicken on Ponsonby Rd, Auckland.

“Friends are fake, relationships will cheat, family will disown you, but fried chicken is forever that b****.”

Restaurateur Albert Cho posted that message to Instagram in February. Today he’s eating his words, confirming Namu Group has shut Ponsonby’s Crack Chicken just eight months after opening.

The restaurant is pivoting to

