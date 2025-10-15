Advertisement
Top chef Lesley Chandra closes Ponsonby fine diner Sidart after award win

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chef and owner Lesley Chandra says customer spend had halved at Sidart, his fine dining restaurant in Ponsonby that has just closed.

Lesley Chandra was named one of the top chefs in the world the same week he faced liquidation at Sidart, his fine dining restaurant in Ponsonby, Auckland.

News of Sidart’s closure broke yesterday - the latest high-profile hospitality casualty in New Zealand’s most restaurant-heavy city.

“I couldn’t keep going,” Chandra

