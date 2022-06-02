Platinum Jubilee: The Queen pulls out of event due to 'discomfort'

The Queen has appeared from Buckingham Palace with a walking stick to begin four days of public events to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee. Video / Supplied

The Queen will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing "discomfort" at events today, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says that with "great reluctance" the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip tomorrow's service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The palace released a statement saying, "The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,"

Adding, "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the statement continued.

"The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

A source told the UK Daily Telegraph said while she had "immensely" enjoyed the first day of Jubilee celebrations, the Queen had experienced the episodic mobility issues she has suffered from recently.

Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony yesterday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.

Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hope of a glimpse of the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Colour — a military parade that has marked each sovereign's official birthday since 1760.

It was an explosion of joy in a massive crowd, one of the first big gatherings since the Covid-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

Elizabeth basked in her moment. Smiling, she chatted with her great-grandson Prince Louis, 4, who occasionally covered his ears as 70 military aircraft old and new swooped low over the palace to salute the Queen. The six-minute display included a formation of Typhoon fighter jets flying in the shape of the number 70.

Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

The Queen, wearing a dusky dove blue dress designed by Angela Kelly, was joined on the balcony by more than a dozen royals — though not Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who gave up front-line royal duties two years ago. The couple traveled to London from their home in California with their two young children to take a low-key part in the celebrations, and watched the Trooping the Colour with other members of the family.

They did not appear on the palace balcony, because the monarch decided that only working members of the royal family should have that honour. The decision also, handily, excluded Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public duties amid controversy over his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew will also miss a service of thanksgiving Friday at St Paul's Cathedral in London after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee comes during ongoing fears for her health and a new rule issued by the Palace stating her attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

An "insider" told the Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."

Prince William leads The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Queen Elizabeth missed two of her most prestigious annual events last month which are a key part of her constitutional role.

For the first time in almost 60 years the Queen did not attend the state opening of the British parliament. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen would not attend amid ongoing mobility issues.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

The Queen has withdrawn from attending several key occasions over recent weeks.