Home / Lifestyle

Pilita Clark: More young men think female equality has gone too far. Yikes

Financial Times
By Pilita Clark
4 mins to read
Forty-six per cent of people surveyed in a global study think we’ve done so much to promote women’s equality that we are discriminating against men. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

This month, the people of Ireland did something shocking. They voted overwhelmingly not to boost female equality.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, a resounding 73.9 per cent voted against changing a part of

