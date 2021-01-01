Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for excluding their fathers in call for compassion

Meghan and Harry have released a New Year's message - but Piers Morgan has branded it "nauseating", mocking the couple as "Ginge and Cringe". Photos / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have released a New Year's message – but one TV host has dubbed it "nauseating", branding the couple "Ginge and Cringe".

After the royal couple launched their new Archewell website with a dedication to both their mums, Piers Morgan accused them of "airbrushing" their dads, Prince Charles and Thomas Markle, out of the picture.

Harry's poem on the website, titled A Letter for 2021, begins, "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," before going on to describe how they witnessed "the best of humanity" from their "mothers and strangers alike".

Harry and Meghan have launched their full website with a poem. Photo / Supplied

A picture of a young Prince Harry on his mother's shoulders took pride of place at the centre of the homepage, signalling his determination to follow in her footsteps.

In a second monochrome image, a young Meghan stands as her mother, Doria Ragland, crouches down to hug her.

"Sadly, Ginge and Cringe's 'compassion' and 'humanity' doesn't extend to either of their fathers, both of whom have been airbrushed out of this nauseating bilge," tweeted Morgan, along with three sick-face emojis.

Sadly, Ginge & Cringe’s ‘compassion’ and ‘humanity’ doesn’t extend to either of their fathers, both of whom have been airbrushed out of this nauseating bilge. 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/DkVrwkqWQ9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 31, 2020

And in a follow up tweet replying to someone who asked him, "You really don't like them, do you Piers?", he wrote, "No. I think they're a pair of vapid little wastrels."

He continued the couple were "exploiting their royal titles for vast commercial gain whilst doing none of the duty that being a member of the Royal Family entails".

The tirade concluded, "It's shameless, shameful and the Queen should stop them doing it by removing the titles."

No. I think they’re a pair of vapid little wastrels exploiting their royal titles for vast commercial gain whilst doing none of the duty that being a member of the Royal Family entails. It’s shameless, shameful & the Queen should stop them doing it by removing the titles. https://t.co/GuhyAK2uNC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 31, 2020

In July, Meghan Markle's father Thomas accused her and husband Prince Harry of "whining" after the release of the explosive royal biography Finding Freedom.

At the time, Thomas publicly criticised Meghan and Harry and said it's the "worst time in the world to be whining" and that he "doesn't really appreciate what Meghan has become".

Markle told the Sun: "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan Markle famously had a public falling out with her dad Thomas Markle, as the pair waged a battle via the press. Photos / Supplied, Getty Images

"I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now."

An extract from the book claims that Harry and Meghan "rejected" the idea of getting professional protection for her father as media coverage of their romance heightened.

"The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news," Markle said.

Specific personal details in the book include descriptions of a moment when, in the bathtub on FaceTime, Meghan confessed that she had messaged her estranged father one last time.

The book also reports that Meghan hasn't spoken to her father since he was unable to attend her wedding.

A "heartbroken" Meghan sent her father one last text the night before her wedding, the book claims. He couldn't make it to the wedding or walk her down the aisle, in spite of her desperate attempts to get him to attend.

It's reported that she left several messages for him, even saying a car would take him to Los Angeles airport so he could fly to London for the wedding, but he refused to get into the waiting vehicle.

Finding Freedom claims he stopped replying after she called him "at least 20 times".

Markle said the stress of dealing with the press caused him to have a heart attack.

The book also revealed the tensions that led to Megxit after a breakdown in Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family.