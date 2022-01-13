The outspoken former Good Morning Britain host warns Prince Andrew worse is yet to come. Photo / Getty Images

The outspoken former Good Morning Britain host warns Prince Andrew worse is yet to come. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has received a warning from Piers Morgan who says the Prince has "far worse to come" since being stripped of his titles by the Queen.

The British broadcaster, known for his outspoken opinions on the royal family, has addressed Prince Andrew's current situation via a tweet warning that the duke must stop continuing to "stonewall his way out of accountability".

Morgan's words come after a federal judge in the United States ruled that Virginia Roberts Giuffre's civil sex abuse lawsuit against the royal can proceed.

In a tweet, Morgan wrote: "Utter humiliation for Andrew but he only has himself to blame."

He continued to say: "And far worse is to come if he continues to try stonewall his way out of any accountability re the serious allegation against him and his relationship with Epstein/Maxwell."

The tweet was a direct reaction to Buckingham Palace's statement that the Duke has been stripped of all royal titles and military honours.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the Palace statement said.

In a separate tweet, Morgan addressed Queen Elizabeth, showing empathy for the monarch who only recently lost her husband.

"I feel so sorry for the Queen. In the last year she's lost the love of her life, endured the monarchy she heads being repeatedly trashed by the Sussex clowns, & suffered what must be any mother's nightmare over Andrew's deplorable conduct."

He ended the tweet by saying, "She's 95, and deserves so much better."

The former Good Morning Britain host has previously spoken on the matter of Prince Andrew, with The Sun reporting Morgan saying: "Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison? If she does, there could be a lot of rich, powerful & famous people sweating tonight ... and not sweating." As a dig to the duke's earlier defence claiming he doesn't sweat.

In light of Giuffre's case going ahead in American courts, a source close to the accused royal said he would "continue to defend himself" against Giuffre's allegations, the Mail reported.

The source said: "Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling. However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre's allegations. This is a marathon not a sprint and the duke will continue to defend himself against these claims."

It came as reports suggested he could avoid a trial by using the sale of his £18 million ($36m) Swiss chalet to try to pay off Giuffre with at least £10m ($20m) of the proceeds.