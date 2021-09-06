Piers Morgan cuts his face trying to leave awards during Prince Harry's speech

Piers Morgan hit his head leaving the GQ awards as Prince Harry was speaking. Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan revealed he suffered a face injury after making a hasty exit because of Prince Harry.

Morgan is a frequent criticiser of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and was recently cleared by British broadcasting watchdog Ofcom for his on-air comments about Megan Markle.

He attended the GQ British men awards, which Prince Harry spoke at. Morgan shared he walked straight into a glass window when he was leaving the ceremony.

Morgan shared in his Daily Mail column: "As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of 'misinformation' and 'peddling lies', without a shred of self-awareness. I chuckled and pulled out my phone to check the first-edition headlines of the newspapers. To my delight, most of them had splashed my victory all over their front pages.

"I felt a sudden rush of exhilaration at the end of what had been a tumultuous but ultimately very satisfying day. Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was OK.

"I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry's massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me."

Last week Morgan gleefully celebrated himself being cleared of breaching the broadcasting standards.

On Twitter he called the decision a "resounding victory for free speech".

Morgan resigned from Good Morning Britain after storming out of the studio live on air. Fellow presenter Alex Beresford called him out for his verbal attack on the Duchess of Sussex following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry's speech at the GQ mens' awards tackled misinformation in the age of Covid-19 and the royal honoured the scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine:

"Families around the world are being overwhelmed by mass-scale misinformation across 'news' media and social media, where those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy, which in turn is dividing communities and eroding trust.

"This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome Covid-19 and the rise of new variants.

"The Oxford Team have done their part. They are heroes of the highest order who gave us an instrument to fight this disease. They are our nation's pride, and we are deeply indebted to their service."