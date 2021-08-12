Piece of Prince Charles and Diana's 40-year-old wedding cake sold for thousands

Princess Diana walks into St Paul's Cathedral on the arm of her father, Earl Spencer in July 1981.

A royal fan has bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake for 1850 pounds ($3647) at auction, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot.

The large piece of cake icing and marzipan base features a detailed, sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver. It was given to Moya Smith, a royal staffer, who preserved it with cling film and dated it July 29, 1981.

The tin containing plastic wrapped icing of a slice of cake from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the royal wedding. Photo / AP

After a flurry of bidding from across the world the cake piece was sold Wednesday to buyer Gerry Layton from Leeds for several times more than its estimated price of 300-500 pounds ($600-$1000).

Layton, who described himself as a monarchist, said he would add the cake piece to his collection and benefit charities.

"I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death," he said. "I also thought that I could put it up as a raffle prize with some of the money going to Centrepoint, which Princess Di was patron of."

Prince Charles and Diana with their wedding party pose for a casual photo at their wedding in 1981.

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, was amazed at the number of bidders who were interested. Most of the inquiries came from the UK, United States and the Middle East, he said.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981. More than 20 wedding cakes were supplied for the occasion by various companies.

Charles and Diana split 11 years later in 1992, and divorced in 1996. Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

-AP