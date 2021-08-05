Lilibet Diana spotted in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video

Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday with Melissa McCarthy. Video / @archewell_hm

In her first appearance since giving birth to Lilibet in June, Meghan Markle released a hilarious video with A-list actress Melissa McCarthy to mark her 40th birthday and raise money for women in need due to Covid. The video, while adorable even at first glance, gets a whole lot cuter when you look very, very closely.

A very brief shot from behind Markle as she sat at an ornate desk during the zoom call with McCarthy showed three photos on display. The middle photograph seems to show new baby Lilibet being tenderly held and kissed on the forehead by her father, Prince Harry. This is the first glimpse of Lilibet since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June.

An adorable photo of Harry with baby Lilibet Diana can be seen on the desk in front of Meghan Markle. Photo / Instagram / Archewell

There is also a larger photo of little Archie that can be seen in the video, showing that the rarely seen youngster is sporting a shock of bright red hair like his dad.

The video gives even more insight into the life that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in their Montecito mansion. Their adorable dog can be seen curled up on a plush bed behind Markle, while Harry makes a cameo appearance towards the end of the clip, practising his juggling outside in the lush garden.

The video has been shared as Meghan is celebrating her 40th birthday today, and for the milestone has launched the 40x40 initiative to urge 40 people to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentoring women trying to return to the workforce in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Because I'm turning 40, I'm asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who's mobilising back into the workforce," Meghan says.

"If we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to an act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

Meghan Markle released a hilarious video with A-list actress Melissa McCarthy to mark her 40th birthday. Photo / Instagram / Archewell

In a lengthy statement on her non-profit website, Archewell, Meghan says she came up with the 40x40 initiative after realising time was the most "essential gift".

"In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I'm struck that time is among our greatest and most essential gifts: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this Earth," Meghan says.