Photoshop fail in lingerie advert leaves model with lopsided breast

The mistake left the internet in stitches. Photo / Supplied

A British lingerie company's hamfisted attempts to highlight its products have left the internet in stitches after a Photoshop fail left a lingerie model with one massive, inflated breast.

Lounge Underwear shared the image on Instagram, hoping to impress its customers by showing the detailed design on one of their bras.

The result left the company's followers cracking up - and questioning the health of the lopsided model.

A designer at the company chose to simply zoom in on the bra- and the results were hilarious.

Oops. Photo / Supplied

"When you buy a boob job on Wish," wisecracked one user.

"Another unrealistic body expectation for women," joked one another.

"Yo that's nicki minaj's cousin's sister," said another, referencing the rapper's recent controversial statements on vaccines.

Luckily the model, who in reality is in perfect proportion, could see the funny side of the error.

"I completely understand what Lounge was going for with this photo, trying to highlight the stitching/pattern on the bra, but maybe there could have been better placement for the 'enhanced' photo," model Kara Del Toro told the New York Post.

"That being said, I definitely had a good laugh when I was made abreast of the situation," she continued, adding, "no hard feelings on my end :)"

Kara Del Toro could see the funny side. Photo / Supplied

The company got in on the fun, taking to a social media with a video to share their reaction to the "boob-boo".