Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Photographer Jane Ussher’s tribute to the ‘remarkable’ Dunedin mansion Olveston

Jane Phare
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·Canvas·
6 mins to read

The grandeur of Olveston in Duendin has been captured by photographer Jane Ussher in a new book. Photo / Jane Ussher

The grandeur of Olveston in Duendin has been captured by photographer Jane Ussher in a new book. Photo / Jane Ussher

Jane Phare talks to Kiwi photographer Jane Ussher about why her latest project, ‘Olveston, Portrait of a Home’, is more of a tribute to a slice of New Zealand history than a coffee-table book.

Jane Ussher is used to being patient. Good photography can’t be rushed and then there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save