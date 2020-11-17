Pete Evans responds to 'Nazi' label in new video

Well, Pete Evans is right at least about 2020 being bizarre.

In a strange video posted to his Facebook page, he filmed himself cuddling his horses while he addressed the backlash he's received after sharing a cartoon with a Nazi symbol on Instagram.

It comes after it was revealed the celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist will not appear on the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! after a savage social media backlash.

Evans didn't address the supposed appearance in his video, and denied knowing what the symbol in question meant - despite a comment on his original post indicating he did.

"Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, the mainstream media have come out and labelled me a racist and a neo-Nazi," he said.

"The fact that I actually had to Google what neo-Nazi meant is pretty telling. So I just want to tell you this once and one time only, it is completely untrue, unfactual and a load of garbage."

Evans said he could say more about it but wouldn't.

"Anybody that knows me knows that I stand for long-term, sustainable health for all humanity," he said.

"I don't think there's anything else I need to say except peace, love to you all.

Earlier, Network 10 denied it paid Evans $200,000 to star on the reality show following news that he was "dumped" because of his recent social media posts.

Speculation erupted yesterday that Evans would be part of the reality show's cast when it begins filming next week, but that's no longer the case.

"Network 10 can confirm that Pete Evans will not be appearing on this season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!" a 10 spokesperson told news.com.au.

The network did not comment when asked whether Evans had been considered as a contestant but former executive producer Rob McKnight claims Evans was "fired" from the show.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford is reporting Evans was "paid in full" — a sum of $200,000 and would have made even more "had he done the show".

can’t wait for the lowdown on this. Does he still get paid? X — ros reines (@RosReines) November 16, 2020

Publicists for the network refused to comment when asked several times about the alleged payment but several hours later issued a denial.

A Network 10 spokeswoman told news.com.au: "Network 10 has made no such payments."

The backlash against Evans follows comments from the Byron Bay-based chef and author, which appeared to suggest that humans are not capable of spreading Covid-19.

He also shared and later deleted a cartoon that included the Black Sun symbol from Nazi Germany, sparking outage on social media.

Pete Evans has changed...



...from serving up food...

...to serving up conspiracy theories...

...to serving up cartoons containing nazi symbolism.



If you, your friends, or family follow him on social media, it’s time to unfollow. That includes you @MacmillanAus and @Coles pic.twitter.com/M2FpWKbKoF — Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) November 16, 2020

He publicly apologised, claiming he had no idea of the symbol's historical significance.

But when it was pointed out to Evans that he had shared a symbol from Nazi Germany and some occult subcultures, such as Satanism, the chef best known for sharing his paleo diet wisdom responded: "I was waiting for someone to see that."

Network 10 was trending on Twitter on Monday night after rumours the channel was considering giving Evans' dangerous views a platform, despite the line-up for the show not being officially announced.