Pete Evans is selling Evolve Health Lab in Byron Bay less than a year after opening

Pete Evans addresses fellow anti-vax protestors earlier this year in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Evans is selling his "health lab" business in Byron Bay less than a year after opening for a "below replacement" price advertised at $295,000.

The Evolve Health Lab was launched in September last year and offers services such as a cryotherapy chamber, where people expose their body to low temperatures, red light therapy and a hyperbaric treatment chamber, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Raine and Horne is handling the sale of the business, which is situated in Habitat quarter in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

The real estate advertisement said it offers a " brand new stunning interior layout" and is suited to a buyer "who is currently in the health and beauty or other allied business to add to their offering".

Facebook took action against Pete Evans' claims about coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

"The space can be further utilised to add in other services as there are 4-6 treatment room options in the 98m2 space," the advertisement continues.

"The owners are involved in other business interests that are taking up most of their time so are reluctantly selling this business.

"This offering is a walk-in walk-out opportunity with training provided if required."

Real estate agent Sophie Christou, from Raine and Horne, told the Daily Telegraph that the business quietly went on sale a few weeks ago and there had been interest.

"We have had interest but I'm not at liberty to say any more," she said.

Evans was contacted for comment by the Daily Telegraph.

The former celebrity chef from TV show My Kitchen Rules has attracted controversy in recent years.

Last year, it was announced that Pete Evans had parted ways with Channel Seven after 10 years as a judge on MKR. Photo / File

Early this month he was confronted by A Current Affair over his involvement in a controversial hippie commune project – an earlier version of which saw investors allegedly lose their "life savings".

But Evans dismissed the story as "fake news" and "propaganda".

The former celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist has recently been involved in promoting Nightcap, a proposed 1416ha village development located an hour's drive from Evans' Byron Bay-based Evolve Health Lab.

For A$290,000 ($305,000) investors can buy a plot of land in the commune, where, according to Evans' website, they will "get back to the tribal wisdom of living in harmony with Mother Nature as well as the fundamental lore of Doing No Harm".

But according to the Nine program, at least 20 mum-and-dad investors are still chasing more than $2 million they lost in a different scheme flogging the same land just a few years ago, dubbed Bhula Bhula, which ultimately went belly-up.

Pete Evans was constantly slammed online over a controversial posts. Photo / Instagram

In May, it was reported that The Therapeutic Goods Administration had launched a new investigation into Evans and his claims about therapeutic goods, just over a year after the controversial celebrity chef was fined more than $25,000, TV Blackbox reports.

Last April, the $15,000 "BioCharger" device was investigated by the TGA after the divisive 48-year-old spruiked it to his Facebook followers, declaring the product could treat a range of ailments, including Covid-19.

The investigation led to Evans' company being issued two fines totalling $25,200. The TGA stated at the time that it was "monitoring noncompliance, particularly in relation to the advertising of products that claim to prevent or cure COVID-19 and will continue to take action to any advertisements that do not meet the requirements, including those that seek to mislead consumers".

Sources told TV Blackbox that the new investigation into Evans is not related to any COVID-19 products, "but other therapeutic items he has been but shouldn't be advertising".

His anti-vaccination views led to Channel 7 dropping him from his lucrative My Kitchen Rules gig, while controversial social media posts also destroyed his cookbook career before he was removed from Facebook and Instagram for spreading misinformation.