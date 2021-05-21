Perth Cafe owner fined $15k after selling weed brownies to young family

Bada Bing Cafe owner guilty of selling cannabis-laced brownies, slugged with hefty fine. Photo / 123rf

A Perth cafe owner who sold cannabis-laced brownies to a young family, causing them to have hallucinations, has been slapped with a heavy fine and ordered to pay a fine and costs.

Nathan Sharp, 42, stood trial in the Perth Magistrates Court charged with selling unsuitable food to the Hoysted-Maxwell family at his Bada Bing Cafe in Woodlands in March 2019.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Lynette Dias found Sharp guilty, fined him A$15,000 and ordered him to pay A$25,000 in costs.

Sharon Hoysted and her children Emily, 5, and Tom, 3, ate the brownies and were found to be intoxicated with cannabis after going to hospital.

The mother of two recalls the "the bloodcurdling scream" that came from her daughter after consuming the brownie. Hoysted also started hallucinating and thought her children were going to be taken away.

"I thought they were going to take me away and I was never going to see my kids again because I knew what was happening to me, and I wasn't able to control it, and I knew I couldn't stop it from happening again," she told the court earlier this year.

The children's father Michael Maxwell did not eat the brownie and there was no trace of marijuana in his system, the court heard.

He purchased another brownie the next day and it was also found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Michael Maxwell testified that his daughter felt like she was "in a TV show" and her "eyesight was doing funny things" before she was taken to hospital.

Sharp told the court he had nothing to do with baking the brownies.

He admitted he made a batch of cannabis brownies at home once, but said they were never taken to the cafe.

Sharp denied telling police there may have been a mix up.