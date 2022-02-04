Voyager 2021 media awards
People Funny Boy: The Genius Of Lee 'Scratch' Perry: a journey around a true musical maverick

9 minutes to read
Lee Scratch Perry's Black Ark Studio - Kingston, Jamaica 1978. Photo / Supplied

By Garth Cartwright

Jamaican reggae producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry was profoundly influential on Bob Marley's sound and global success. On the eve of Marley's birthday, February 6, Garth Cartwright talks with journalist David Katz about a new biography

