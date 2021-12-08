Peer fears the Queen could be attacked by bears and wolves

The Queen speaks to Dame Cindy Kiro, who will be sworn in as Governor General on Thursday. Video / @RoyalFamily

The wellbeing of the Queen has captivated her subjects in recent months but a UK peer has raised concerns over a wild threat to the monarch's health and safety - suggesting she could be put at risk of being attacked by wolves and bears.

Conservative peer Lord Marland raised his fears in the House of Lords, after a leading UK environmentalist proposed "rewilding" the royal estates and returning bears and wolves to the British countryside.

Chris Packham's plan aims to restore Britain's green and pleasant land to its original, primal state.

He recently presented a petition to the Queen with 100,000 signatures, asking her to take "dramatic action".

A Tory peer claims rewilding plans put the Queen at risk of bear attack. Photo / Getty Images

Packham told the BBC: "The aim of the petition was to get our Royal Family to think about taking some more dramatic action when it comes to conservation of both the environment and of wildlife at a crucial time given we are in an environment and biodiversity crisis."

Marland raised his fears in a debate over proposed changes to laws governing animals in the UK.

He mentioned Packham's plan, which he said asked the Queen to "rewild her entire estate so that we can have bears and wolves back on it".

Speaking in the House of Lords, Marland said: "Imagine going out of Balmoral with your corgis and being confronted by a bear and a wolf".

Packham, a well-known face on British television, is among those being considered for a place on a committee to discuss the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which would recognise animals feelings in law.

The UK Govt recently extended the legislation to cover animals such as octopuses and lobsters after a recent study found they had feelings.

Marland said he was "terrified" that Packham could have a say in UK law.

"I mean, what sort of people are we listening to?" he asked.

"There are so many holes in this and there is such a lack of clarity that I thoroughly despair for the countryside in the future."