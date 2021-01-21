'Peanut Slab in a jar:' Pic's and Whittaker's team up for exciting new creation

It's the combo peanut butter and chocolate lovers have been waiting for. Photo / Supplied

If peanut butter toast is your go-to breakfast in the morning and you can't go past a sneaky spoonful of Nutella when you're feeling peckish, then your day's just been made.

Beloved Kiwi snack brands Pic's Peanut Butter and Whittaker's Chocolate have finally announced the flavour combo of your dreams.

Pic's has collaborated with Whittaker's to create its new Peanut Butter & Chocolate flavour, with a combo of Whittaker's Creamy Milk and Dark Ghana 72 per cent flavours going into crafting the spread.

Founder and owner of Pic's Peanut Butter Pic Picot finally gave in to people's pleas to make a new flavour last year and thus the Peanut & Chocolate Butter was born.

"Peanuts and chocolate have always gone well together and the team has done a marvellous job of turning them into something I know lots of our customers will find irresistible," Picot said.

Pic's product creator Carrie Anne Bennett said bringing together two of New Zealand's favourite products was a no-brainer.

"Think of it as a peanut slab in a jar," she said.

"A pantry staple that will bring a smile to everyone's face."

The new creation combines peanut butter with a mix of Creamy Milk and Dark Ghana chocolate flavours. Photo / Supplied

And Kiwi chocolate lovers were quick to share their excitement on social media.

"The news I have been waiting for!" one commented.

"What a dream," another wrote.

"Aaaaand I'll be headed to my local store tomorrow."

But you'll have to wait just a bit longer than that to get your hands on a jar.

The product will be available from Monday January 25 at Pak'N'Save and New World supermarkets, as well as in speciality food shops around New Zealand.