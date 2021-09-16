Peached as bro! Fruit Burst-inspired peach lolly coming back - but with a twist

It was a Kiwi favourite. Now peach is making a comeback, kind of. Photo / Supplied

It was a Kiwi favourite. Now peach is making a comeback, kind of. Photo / Supplied

For years Kiwis have demanded the return of the peach Fruit Burst flavoured lolly.

In the early to mid 2010s, the iconic flavour was pulled from the Fruit Burst packets.

Now, Pascall has teased the nation by bringing it back, kind of, but with a major difference.

Today, Kiwis will be able to take a trip down memory lane by getting their hands on Pascall Peach Flavour Lumps, inspired by the old Fruit Burst favourite.

Pascall New Zealand's Mitch Newton says Kiwis no longer need to reminisce about their love for peach lollies.

"Kiwis may remember the delicious Pascall peach flavour Fruit Burst. Well, we've given this iconic lolly a modern twist by bringing it back in a new format.

Peach flavoured lumps, inspired by the Fruit Burst classic will hit stores on Friday. Photo / Supplied

"We're thrilled to be releasing Pascall Peach Flavour Lumps inspired by Fruit Bursts. After the overwhelming success of recent collaborations like Snifter Lumps, Milkshake Flavour Lumps and L&P flavour Lumps, we can't wait to hear what Kiwis think of this new flavour combination."

Fruit lovers will be able to face off both the peach lump and pineapple lump to see which one will reign supreme.

The new twist on the Kiwi classic will be available in supermarkets, dairies, and convenience stores across the country.

The recommended retail price is $2.80 and will be available while stocks last.

Kiwis' love for peach Fruit Bursts is so strong that in 2012 a Facebook page called Bring back peach Fruit Bursts was started, attracting more than 16,000 to the page.

In a post in 2013, the page wrote: "You want me to tell you how things are going, do you Facebook? I'll tell you how they're going: WE STILL DON'T HAVE OUR PEACH FRUITBURSTS!"