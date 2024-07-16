Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Patients with female doctors have better survival rates and suffer fewer complications - Joanna Wane

Joanna Wane
By
6 mins to read
US actor Elizabeth Banks plays a gifted surgeon under fire in A Mistake at the New Zealand International Film Festival, an adaptation of Wellington writer Carl Shuker's 2019 novel.

US actor Elizabeth Banks plays a gifted surgeon under fire in A Mistake at the New Zealand International Film Festival, an adaptation of Wellington writer Carl Shuker's 2019 novel.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • A new study of more than 700,000 patients found those with a female doctor were less likely to die or be readmitted to hospital within 30 days.
  • Women have a higher risk of mortality and poor outcomes if their surgeon is male.
  • After a patient’s death, referrals to male surgeons increase while female surgeons receive fewer and for less complex procedures.

Joanna Wane is an award-winning senior feature writer with a special interest in social issues and the arts.

OPINION

The latest international research showing better survival rates and a lower chance of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle