Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Past Lives director Celine Song: a tale of two cities and three goodbyes

By Paula Morris
6 mins to read
Celine Song and Past Lives actor Greta Lee. Photo / Jon Pack

Celine Song and Past Lives actor Greta Lee. Photo / Jon Pack

Paula Morris talks to film-maker Celine Song about the evolution of Past Lives


“It drives me crazy when I see New York City apartments in movies,” says Celine Song. “They’re like palaces. When I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle