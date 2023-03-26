The US mum shared the image of her child's lunch to a Facebook group and was met with horror about one of the items. Photo / Facebook

A US woman has sparked a debate after sharing a picture of her daughter’s lunch box.

Taking to the popular Facebook group What’s in your lunch box?, a page dedicated to school lunch boxes, the mum posted a snap of the box, which contained strawberries, a mini bagel, a Babybel cheese, goldfish crackers and a Reese’s chocolate.

But there was one particular section of the lunch box that caused a stir – the one filled with frozen peas.

“My daughter’s lunch for tomorrow!’ she wrote.

“Mini bagels were just coming out of the oven when I went to the store this morning – couldn’t resist!

“Great for sandwiches or with cream cheese.”

But some parents were fixated on the section with the frozen peas.

“Are those really frozen peas?” one mum asked.

Another user asked if the peas were still frozen by the time her daughter ate them.

“My daughter says they are half thawed [when she eats them], which she loves,” the mum said.

“We also put a cold pack with her lunch.”

Other parents praised the mum for getting her child to eat the vegetable.

“That’s really cool,” one person wrote.

“My children eat vegetables, but never peas!”

Another user said their child also likes frozen peas.

“My kids love peas frozen or thawed!” they wrote.

“I buy the organic frozen peas from Aldi. Cheap and delicious.”

Last month an Australian mother was left stumped by a lunch box letter from her son’s kindergarten banning dairy.

A teacher weighed in on the move after the woman posted about it on Facebook.

She wrote: “I’m a teacher and feel this is extreme. I once taught at a school where a child was anaphylactic to yoghurt, and they simply managed it where they had a ‘yoghurt’ area where all kids with yoghurt [were seated], and a separate area where kids without yoghurt [were seated].

“This was 50/50, so no children were sitting alone.”