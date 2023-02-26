Almost three-quarters of parents recently said they feel “lunch box guilt” over what they’re packing their kids for school. Photo / Facebook / Lunchbox Ideas Australia

Almost three-quarters of parents recently said they feel “lunch box guilt” over what they’re packing their kids for school. Photo / Facebook / Lunchbox Ideas Australia

A mother has asked for advice after her son’s kindergarten banned one major food group from lunch boxes at the school.

The mum took to the popular Facebook group Lunch box Ideas Australia to ask for help after she discovered dairy had been banned at her son’s kindergarten.

She posted anonymously, as she didn’t want to reveal what school her son went to.

The mother said she had received a letter outlining the banned food for the year, which typically includes items such as nuts due to allergies.

However, she was shocked to discover dairy had been placed on the list, adding she was stumped as her son loved dairy products such as yoghurt pouches, 7 News reported.

Instead, she packed fruit, vegetables such as corn and peas and a sausage roll.

She said she would buy non-dairy versions of her son’s favourite snacks.

Many commenters were convinced it was due to an allergy – but some expressed annoyance over the rule.

One said: “I’m a teacher and feel this is extreme. I once taught at a school where a child was anaphylactic to yoghurt, and they simply managed it where they had a ‘yoghurt’ area where all kids with yoghurt [were seated], and a separate area where kids without yoghurt [were seated].

“This was 50/50, so no children were sitting alone.”

Another added: “No dairy? I wouldn’t allow my children to partake in such nonsense. I feel for you and other families being forced into this dangerous trend!”

Research carried out in Victoria earlier this month by Golden Circle found 65 per cent of parents reported between $10 and $55 of food was being wasted in lunch boxes every week, NCA Newswire reported.

This isn’t just impacting parents, with half of the kids saying they felt the options given to them were boring.

Pizza or pasta, sushi and vegan options were the most requested by the students surveyed.